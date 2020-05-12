Santander Bank has announced the appointment of António Simões as regional manager for Europe. Simões will join the bank on September 1, subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities, and will be responsible for management and supervision of the Group’s businesses in Europe and they will be reported by the country heads of Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Poland. Simões will form part of the Group’s management committee and will report to the CEO, José Antonio Álvarez.

Simões comes from HSBC, where he has led several business units in the last 13 years in London and Hong Kong.

Until now, he was responsible for Global Private Banking and, previously, CEO of the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Before joining HSBC, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company in London and also worked at Goldman Sachs.

Simões will occupy the position he leaves Gerry Byrne, who has decided to retire in early 2021 after a long career of almost 50 years in banking. Byrne joined Grupo Santander in 2011 as chairman of the supervisory board of Bank Zachodni WBK.

Since then, it has played a key role in the development of Santander Bank Polska, which today is one of the most innovative banks in Europe.

António Simões has stated that “I am very happy to start working at Grupo Santander. We are at a critical moment for the financial sector in which there are many social and commercial factors that pose great challenges but also significant opportunities, including those linked to technology and innovation. I will continue to develop our European platform in this changing environment, leading the transformation of the business and working with one of the best teams in international banking. “

