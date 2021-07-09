Santander announces interruption of transfers to Binance in the UK

As of this Thursday, July 8, Santander bank interrupts all customer transfers to Binance in the United Kingdom after an alert issued by British regulators.

The disruption encompasses any transfer of clients to their accounts on Binance, including all entities linked to the Binance Group, thus not just Binanec Markets, the direct target of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alert.

Discontinuation after FCA warning

In response to a client, Santander said that the institution’s interpretation is that The warning also affects Binance.com, as the FCA would have warned the Binance Group as a whole:

“In recent months, we have seen a huge increase in the number of UK customers who have become victims of cryptocurrency fraud. Keeping our customers safe is a priority, so as of today, we have decided to avoid payments to Binance by following the FCA consumer advisory. “

The bank emphasizes that the measure aims to “protect” customers and keep account holders’ money “safe.”

“We are taking this step because we want to do everything we can to protect our customers and help keep their money safe.”

Avoid transfers to Binance “anywhere possible”

Santander informed clients of the measure by email. The message, shared by the Bitcoin Archive profile, says that the outage is intended to avoid transfers to Binance “anywhere possible”.

Email from Santander to customers warning about blocking transfers to Binance. Source: Bitcoin Archive.

The text notes that the decision stems from the FCA alert and aims to help “protect customers from fraud.”

Furthermore, Santander emphasizes that “for now”, it will not restrict Binance payments to customer accounts.

In other words, withdrawals from the exchange to the bank remain allowed, but the possibility of their being avoided in the future remains open.

Santander further alleges that it has seen “a large increase in the number of UK customers becoming victims of cryptocurrency fraud”, and that the FCA has warned of the associated high risks and that money stored in cryptocurrency wallets would not be protected by the authorities in the event of “Something goes wrong.”

Binance announced new measures to comply with regulations

The move comes a day after Binance announced new compliance measures following the warning in the UK and the blocking of transfers by Barclays bank.

The exchange said it would “humbly welcome the most capable talent” when it comes to its compliance team.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he believes that the market is maturing and that “Binance has grown too fast and we don’t always have everything exactly right”.

On Wednesday Binance hastily announced a new Chief Compliance Officer for Europe. Jonathan Farnell comes from eToro with a mission to build bridges between regulators: