Santander and BBVA “are at the forefront” in ESG investment in Spain, according to Barclays

The British bank Barclays has considered that the Spanish banking sector “is increasing” its commitment to the ESG (Enviroment, social and governance) criteria among its products, with BBVA and Santander “at the forefront” and has highlighted the CaixaBank and BlackRock agreement for the development of impact funds.

This is what he has assured in his latest analysis ‘ESG: risks before opportunities’, where he has reviewed the main measures adopted by European banks in terms of sustainability. Regarding the alliance between CaixaBank and BlackRock, Barclays has highlighted that it will be “key” in the strategic plan that the entity must present at the beginning of 2022 for the period 2022-2024.

He also highlighted the investment plan developed by BBVA Asset Management (BBVA AM) with the aim of incorporate sustainability practices into all portfolios and investment products. Finally, in the chapter on sustainable investment, analysts have explained that Sabadell has not been analyzed in this regard due to the sale of its manager to Amundi in 2020.

Regarding the actions aimed at reducing the environmental impact, the report has pointed out that Santander has committed to having zero net emissions by 2050 and it has been aligned with the goal of the Paris Agreement on energy production by 2030, among other measures.

The entity’s analysts recalled that BBVA is a founding member of the United Nations’ net zero emissions alliance (NZBA) and in 2021 it has committed to reduce bank exposure to coal-related activities to zero by 2030 in developed countries and 2040 in the rest of the countries.

Regarding CaixaBank, Sabadell and Bankinter have indicated that they have not yet committed to reaching the goal of zero net emissions in 2050. In the case of CaixaBank, the The objective is to present its objectives by the end of 2022, while Sabadell would be analyzing various options to achieve zero emissions.

Lastly, Bankinter has highlighted its Sustainability Plan, which includes the commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in its financing to companies and households, as well as in the investments you make through your funds and other financial instruments.

CHALLENGES REGARDING GOVERNANCE

The Barclays analysis has also highlighted that Spanish banks “have had various litigation” mostly related to the mortgage market in Spain, including floor clauses and multi-currency mortgages. What’s more, In the private business, litigation over revolving cards has stood out..

From a remuneration point of view, some banks have introduced sustainability criteria in the remuneration of its directors. BBVA and Sabadell have 10% linked to sustainability, while at CaixaBank this percentage is 7.5%.

THE RISK OF SUSTAINABILITY IN EUROPEAN BANKING

Barclays has considered that the implementation of the ESG criteria “are a new risk factor “for European banking, since as the transition takes place, the sector “will incur new operating costs and will face risks that may be reflected in the income statement or in capital.”

Thus, it has estimated that, on average, 16% of the portfolio of loans to non-financial companies of the banks that it has analyzed could be exposed to sectors with “high transition risk”.

If the non-green totality of the balance sheets is taken into account, these percentages could increase. This part of the portfolio could be at risk of income erosion if banks decide to reduce or rebalance their exposure in the medium term, as well as subject to a higher risk weight.