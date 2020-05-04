Related news

Santander Asset Management has expanded the range of products it sells in Spain with a new multi-asset investment fund, to face the current situation of uncertainty in the markets for the Covid-19 and to limit the risk assumed by the participants, as reported in a statement.

The ‘MultiAsset Low Volatility’ fund has two baskets of assets: one with more risk, made up of equities, high yield bonds and emerging debt markets; and another with a more conservative profile, made up of sovereign bonds, investment grade bonds, inflation-linked bonds and monetary funds.

The purpose of the fund is to preserve the capital of the participants in the medium term. For this, the product has a strict control of volatility and when it reaches higher levels than desired for a conservative profile, the weight of the riskiest products in the portfolio is automatically reduced.



The weight between each of the baskets will be inversely proportional to volatility experienced in the recent past by the basket of risky assets, the most aggressive portfolio also having maximum investment limits by type of asset, which in the case of equities, ‘high yield’ bonds and emerging market debt stands at 15%.

With this new fund, which is also marketed from Luxembourg, Santander Asset Management increases its range in Spain. In recent months, the manager of Banco Santander has created the Global Multi Asset Solution (GMAS) division, which integrates all areas of asset allocation and has more than 26,000 million euros under management in Spain; as well as a division of illiquid alternatives and a division of quantitative strategies.

