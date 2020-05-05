This was the case for an interview with the soap opera lover during preventive confinement, by telephone, in which he told the program ‘First hand’ about the moment he hit rock bottom due to alcoholism.

There are few occasions in which the actor has spoken about the subject, but this time he confessed how proud he is to remain sober after having lived one of the worst stages of his life and explained that he tells it to be able to send a message to those who cross the same situation.

That led him to turn to sex workers, but their encounters became a kind of therapy. "When a family member sees the alcoholic drunk it is terrible for both of them, What he did was to hire prostitutes, but it was such a degree of alcoholism that it was no longer even to have a sexual relationship, it was no longer possible, it was to fill this gap of loneliness, it was talking to someone"

However, he also became a counselor for sex workers. "Now I even laugh at that, but the scene was one of tragedy, Although we can also do it as a comedy because I looked like their psychologist. Imagine me treating them, but even my flip-flops, there were some who started crying and told me how they had come to prostitute themselves. At the time they are very painful things, but those funds that one is touching in life are what make you have a spiritual awakening, to say 'I don't want to, enough' ".

Maybe that was why she decided to talk about it for the first time in 2018 during an interview with her friend Jorge 'El Burro' Van Rankin for the "Hoy." The actor insists on not counting the time he has been sober, but according to People en Español, it had been 14 years before Santamarina could talk about his torment with alcohol.

He explained that the point is that the moment he tried a drink, he could no longer stop. “When you start to suffer it, and you only because it is something very personal. You only decide, nobody can tell you who it is, you are or not. I hit a clear bottom. It was a need, a void and terrible depressions,” he said.

Already rehabilitated, and with friends who drink, Eduardo Santamarina confessed that he no longer craves alcohol, although "the first year is very difficult, he had a good 15-year career for the drink." He even shared that his father died of cirrhosis, complicated by diabetes he suffered. "A diabetic taking is the worst thing you can do, it is a sugar bomb. He died when I was in Puebla doing 'Juan querendón'".

In another interview where he spoke about the subject, he commented to Gustavo Adolfo Infante that the worst fund he touched was being left alone. "Alcoholism is a disease of many losses, you harm many people and people leave you alone. Locked in a hotel room alone, what greater background than that? That's how I stayed. And seeing my family suffer, my mom said to me 'Don't come to Veracruz anymore' ".

Despite everything, Santamarina confessed that she does not regret anything. “I had two car accidents being ‘jug’, but it is very difficult that he has done something … because I am very measured, I think things through a lot, I am very methodical, very responsible, so I don’t lose my temper.”

