The blow of the coronavirus to the world stock markets has become an opportunity for Santalucía AM. The investment manager of the insurance group has taken advantage of the indiscriminate falls to take positions “with strong discounts” in securities such as Amadeus, Airbus and Catalana Occidente.

The same Amadeus which has suffered a 40% collapse so far this year has become one of the additions of Santalucía AM to its Iberian portfolio. Analyst and manager Antonio Manzano explains that, since its current listing, the giant of technological solutions for tourism has a 60% upside potential over three years.

This forecast contemplates the assumption that this year air traffic could fall by 60%, which exceeds even the forecasts for the decline of the world employers’ association for IATA airlines. The expert considers that his recent capital increase operations, issuance of convertible bonds, dividend cut and capex reduction strengthen their financial position. Furthermore, it foresees that, even in the worst-case scenario, the company will record positive cash flows of 250 million euros.

The same analyst perceives a potential of 30% in three years to Catalan West. In this sense, he points out that his focus on corporate credit insurance, “which is more profitable than traditional”, is his main asset. Due to his current listing, the expert considers that “the market is discounting that it is going to go losses this year, because the current purchase prices mark 0.5 times their book value ”.

Beyond the additions, the manager has taken the opportunity to rebalance some positions in its portfolio. This is the case of the increase in positions in Merlin Properties, the socimi for which the analyst Beltrán Palazuelo estimates a potential of 100% in three years. In addition to highlighting its “financial strength” against other names in the real estate sector, it considers that current prices “are discounting that you will not be able to meet your debt” And this scenario is not part of the expert’s forecasts, nor in the worst case.

Reinforcement at Ence and CaixaBank

The portfolio has also gained weight in automotive Gestamp, the trash can Ence, the cash management firm Prosegur Cash, the bottling company Coca-Cola European Partners and CaixaBank. In this sense, Manzano emphasizes that what he likes most about the Catalan entity is his part of “income not dependent on interest margin”, which takes the form of the insurance business of VidaCaixa and SegurCaixa Adeslas.

Regarding the financial sector, he considers that the extraordinary provisions being made will be “sufficient, except for a much stronger massive deterioration than we expect.” In this sense, the analyst emphasizes that banks are now “much better capitalized and healthy than in 2008”. However, he believes that the need for small banks to reduce costs will be the engine of the next mergers.

Divestment in BBVA and Telefónica

With these premises, BBVA It is one of the values ​​in which position has been reduced in recent weeks, along with Telefónica, Viscofan, Cellnex and Fluidra. At the start of this second quarter of the year, the socimi Arima and the television group Atresmedia they stay out of your wallet. The managers of the firm recall here that the majority have been movements of “rebalancing by valuations” and that “in no case does a single company cover more than 5% of the portfolio”.

At the European level, the stock manager Euronext has been the only way out, while positions in Cerved, Intesa Sanpaolo and Esprinet, among other values. On the contrary, with the wobbles of the coronavirus the weight of Fresenius, Tenaris, Shell, Befesa, Brenntag, Worldline, Boskalis and Verallia.

No mergers in sight

The additions to this European portfolio are the German ones Volkswagen, Krones and the French manager Tikehau Capital. Of the first two, analyst Kevin Alonso highlights his potential and solvency against other players in their respective sectors. In the last one, Palazuelo points to the growing importance of alternative investment strategies in the financial world as one of the reasons for the bet, although it was not the determining factor.

Regarding Santalucía AM’s own strategy, the manager explained that The merger of its two funds focused on the Spanish market is “not on the table”. Although this possibility was initially considered for the fund from Aviva and that of the old Alphaplus, it has finally been chosen to maintain both, giving the latter a more Iberian character through positions in the Portuguese market.

