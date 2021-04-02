Santa Úrsula vs. CD Atlético Paso

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The Saint Ursula receives this Saturday at 18:30 the visit of the Athletic Paso in it Municipal Field Argelio Tabares during his fifteenth game in the First Phase of the Third Division.

The Saint Ursula He faces the game of the fifteenth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against the Buzanada in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won four of the 14 matches played to date with a figure of 15 goals in favor and 16 against.

On the visitors’ side, the CD Atlético Paso had to settle for a 3-3 draw against the Güímar during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his front locker Saint Ursula. Of the 18 games he has played in this season of the First Phase of the Third Division, the CD Atlético Paso he has won eight of them with a balance of 28 goals scored against 14 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Saint Ursula He has won three times, been defeated twice and has drawn twice in seven games played so far, which shows that he is slipping points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving results in his favor. In the role of visitor, the CD Atlético Paso has a balance of two wins, two losses and five draws in nine games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Saint Ursula to take the victory.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Saint Ursula and the balance is of a victory in favor of the local team. The last time both teams played in this competition was in November 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we see that there is a difference of 14 points in favor of the visiting team. The team of Ruben garcia He arrives at the match in eighth position and with 18 points before the match. As for the rival, the CD Atlético Paso, is in second position with 32 points.