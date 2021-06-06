Santa Úrsula takes the victory after beating Unión Viera 5-0

06/06/2021 at 11:58 PM CEST

The Saint Ursula won 5-0 at Union Viera this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Saint Ursula wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Lanzarote by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Union Viera lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Buzanada and accumulated five consecutive defeats in the competition. With this score, the Santaursulero team is third, while the Union Viera he is sixth after the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for the local team, which kicked off at the Municipal Field Argelio Tabares with a bit of Chus in minute 10. The Santaursulero team scored again, distancing themselves thanks to the maximum penalty goal of Gonzalez near the conclusion, at 45, thus ending the first half with the score of 2-0.

The second part of the game started face to face for him Saint Ursula, which put more land in between with a bit of Stefano in the 52nd minute. The home team joined in the 68th minute thanks to a goal from Peter. After a new play, the score of the Saint Ursula, who distanced himself by making it 5-0 through a goal from Saul at 70 minutes, ending the match with a score of 5-0 in the light.

With this result, the Saint Ursula is left with 39 points and the Union Viera with 26 points.

Data sheetSaint Ursula:Juanje, Garcia, Carrión, Gonzalez, Vitolo, Stefano, Pedro, Semidán, Reyes, Niebla and ChusUnion Viera:Johny, Adrián Arocha, Adrián Sánchez, Elvis, Mario, Joel Zamora, Kevin Mendoza, Ishi, Naranjo, Dani Zizu and Cristian BarriosStadium:Municipal Field Argelio TabaresGoals:Chus (1-0, min. 10), Gonzalez (2-0, min. 45), Stefano (3-0, min. 52), Pedro (4-0, min. 68) and Saúl (5-0, min. 70)