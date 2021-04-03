Santa Úrsula defeats CD Atlético Paso 1-0 and takes all three points

04/03/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

The Athletic Paso failed to prevail over Saint Ursula, who won 1-0 during the match held this Saturday at the Municipal Field Argelio Tabares. The Saint Ursula He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Buzanada. Regarding the visiting team, the CD Atlético Paso had to settle for a three-way tie against him Güímar. With this defeat the CD Atlético Paso was placed in second position at the end of the match, while the Saint Ursula is eighth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second period luck came for him Saint Ursula, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Michael in minute 67, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

The Saint Ursula remained in the eighth position with 18 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF and the Athletic Paso they occupied the second place with 32 points, with a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of the match.

In the next appointment of the calendar, both teams will play at home. The Saint Ursula will face the Athletic Tacoronte Meanwhile he CD Atlético Paso will do it against him Tenisca.

Data sheetSaint Ursula:Juanje, Carrión, Miguel, Saúl, Gonzalez, Vitolo, Reyes, Joel, Chus, Garcia and Nauzet H.CD Atlético Paso:Arellano, Jaime, Juanda, Deivid, Brian Torres, Nebai, Jordan, Melián, Armiche, Aday López and MalickStadium:Municipal Field Argelio TabaresGoals:Miguel (1-0, min. 67)