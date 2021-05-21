Santa Marta receives La Granja on the eighth day

05/21/2021 at 4:31 PM CEST

The Next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Santa Marta already The farm in the Municipal Alfonso San Casto.

The Santa Marta faces with reinforced spirits the match of the eighth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning its last two games 1-2 and 0-2, the first against the Real Burgos CF as a visitor and the second against Cebrerena at home. Since the competition began, the locals have won in four of the seven games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division and add a figure of 24 goals conceded to 20 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, The farm won the victory against the Peñaranda Bracamonte during their last match of the competition (3-1), with so many Gabriel, The Y Velasco, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Santa Marta. To date, of the six games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with 31 goals in favor and 34 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Santa Marta has won twice and lost once in three games played so far, numbers that may seem encouraging for The farm, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Municipal Alfonso San Casto. In the role of visitor, The farm they have been defeated on one occasion in their two games played, figures that show lacks in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal Alfonso San Casto, in fact, the numbers show a victory, a defeat and two draws in favor of the Santa Marta. The last time they played the Santa Marta Y The farm in this competition it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 3-0 favorable to the Santa Marta.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Santa Marta they are ahead of the visiting team with a two-point advantage. The team of Sergio Hernandez he ranks third with 33 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, The farm, is in sixth position with 31 points.