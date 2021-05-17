Santa Marta keeps the three points after beating Real Burgos CF 1-2

05/17/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

The Santa Marta added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Real Burgos this sunday in the San Amaro. The Real Burgos CF wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Peñaranda Bracamonte by a score of 0-2, accumulating a total of five consecutive defeats in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Santa Marta He came from beating 0-2 away from home at Cebrerena in the last game held. After the game, the Burgos team is eleventh at the end of the duel, while the Santa Marta is third.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period started positively for the Santamartino team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Aaron in minute 52. But later the Burgos team reacted and equalized the contest through a goal of Filipe in the 89th minute. The visiting team went ahead with a goal of graceful just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, concluding the match with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real Burgos CF gave entrance to Pedro Dango, Alex Campos, Temiño Y Filipe for Tovar, Marijuan Y David, Meanwhile he Santa Marta gave entrance to graceful, Lush Y Square for Gonzalo, Martina Y Aaron.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card. He showed five yellow cards to Peace, Marijuan, David, Pedro Dango Y Oscar, of Real Burgos and two to Miguel Garcia Y Martina of Santa Marta.

With this result, the Real Burgos gets 19 points and the Santa Marta Get 33 points after winning the game.

On the following day the team of Daniel Santos will face against Salamanca CF B, Meanwhile he Santa Marta of Sergio Hernández will be measured against The farm.

Data sheetReal Burgos CF:Dieguito, Alex Reyes, Taborda, Marijuan (Alex Campos, min.54), Óscar, Paz, M, David (Temiño, min.64), Moreno and Tovar (Pedro Dango, min.32)Santa Marta:Montes, Fernández, Trigueros, Barbero, Miguel Garcia, Ruben Moreno, Aarón (Cuadrado, min.73), Sergio Santos, Martiña (Lozano, min.73) and Gonzalo (Garrido, min.60)Stadium:San AmaroGoals:Aarón (0-1, min. 52), Filipe (1-1, min. 89) and Garrido (1-2, min. 90)