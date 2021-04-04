Santa Marta beat Real Burgos CF 1-0 at Municipal Alfonso San Casto

04/03/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

The Santa Marta won at home 1-0 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Saturday in the Municipal Alfonso San Casto. After the game, the Santamartino team is fourth with 24 points and Burgos seventh with 19 points at the end of the game.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

The second half of the match started in a favorable way for him Santa Marta, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Lush in minute 52, concluding the confrontation with the score of 1-0.

The referee showed a yellow card to Santa Marta (Sergio Santos), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the Santa Marta he gets 24 points and the Real Burgos with 19 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Santa Marta will play his match against The farm out of home. For his part, Real Burgos CF will play in his fief his match against him Salamanca CF B.