To our clients, guests and collaborators:

In preparation for the re-opening of our Krystal® Hotels and the brands we proudly operate, we inform you that we are doing everything necessary so that when you resume business or pleasure trips, you can feel the greatest confidence and security when choosing any of the hotels managed by Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe.

We proudly communicate that we are the first Mexican hotel chain to announce our health certification program called Stay Safe & Clean, based on compliance with strict hygiene and sanitation protocols, duly audited and certified with the main objective that our guests and clients feel the greatest confidence and security in our hotels.

Stay Safe & Clean, is the result of an in-depth analysis of national and international standards to define comprehensive actions around the cleaning and disinfection of our hotels in all its facilities, which involve three major steps:

1. Protocols: Stay Safe & Clean, is supported by standards and measures recommended by Ecolab, a world leader in hygiene, products and services to ensure clean and safe environments that function efficiently and achieve sustainability goals.

2. Procedures: Through our strategic alliance with EcolabWe implement additional cleaning and disinfection procedures before the reopening of the hotels and during their operation, as well as in the periodic processes. We also carry out new training and personnel training according to the local sanitary requirements that these new times require.

3. Certification: To certify our program Stay Safe & Clean, after comparing some certifying companies, we have chosen the company Cristal International Standars, for providing services based on world-class models such as the Codex Alimentarius, HACCP-Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point Certification, WHO European Commission Health & FoodSafety and for being an active member and part of the expert panel for the design of standards in the tourism sector of ABTA .

Our certification and procedures are widely covered in all areas of the hotel, they will be a process of continuous improvement and we will adapt to new trends, below we share a summary of the main actions:

Rooms: A special procedure is performed to the areas of greatest contact. Deep cleaning and continuous disinfection from access handles, detail of all the furniture to light and tv controls, plugs, as well as all accessories and bathroom contact points.

Food and drinks: Continuous cleaning and disinfection of 100% of furniture, dishes, glassware, plates, menus, supplies, etc., as well as kitchen equipment and utensils. Differentiated treatment to food contact surfaces, as well as deep cleaning and disinfection in kitchens, warehouses, warehouses and back of the house.

Public areas: Continuous cleaning and disinfection of motor lobby and hotel access, corridors, lobby, reception, gyms, swimming pools, meeting rooms and banquets, Kids Club, SPA, ice machines, elevator buttons, handrails, luggage bells, computer equipment public, wineries, to name a few examples.

Collaborator Areas: Special training and training for our collaborators, as well as disinfection of offices, dining rooms, bathrooms and personnel area. Use of disinfectant gel, mouthguards, gloves and constant hand washing, among others. We are preparing and reinventing ourselves through all these actions that reflect our commitment to our clients, business partners and collaborators, with the firmness of being able to meet and satisfy new expectations to make your next trips safer and more pleasant experiences.

I thank all the staff who have participated in the creation of the certification. Stay Safe & Clean, which without a doubt is a very important element in the responsibility that we have towards our investors, collaborators and the general public.

“Together we will see new dawns”

Attentively

Francisco Medina Elizalde CEO Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe

On this note:

.