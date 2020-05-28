FLORIANÓPOLIS – Santa Catarina recorded the highest number of deaths, in 24 hours, since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, with 12 deaths last Tuesday, 26. This week, the Marieta Konder Bornhausen Hospital, in Itajaí, about 97 km from the capital, reached 100% occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for covid-19. Patients had to be transferred to other units. The region of the mouth of Itajaí has ​​22 deaths, six confirmed in just one week, and leads the mortality rate in Santa Catarina.

Confirmed cases and deaths in the state increased after the reopening of commerce, including shopping centers, on April 13. Since then, the number of deaths has more than doubled, jumping from 47 to 126. During the release of the daily bulletin, the state secretary of Health, André Motta, said that the forecasts “point to an acceleration of the transmission of the virus”. “Despite the favorable numbers so far, we all need to pay close attention. This confrontation is still beginning, we need to reinforce social isolation,” said Motta in the same statement transmitted via the internet.

The Health Secretariat in Itajaí said that the municipality has already charged the State for the implantation of new beds. “The commitment is that (Hospital e Maternidade) Marieta Konder Bornhausen reaches 100 ICU beds for covid-19 and another 20 for other pathologies”, informed the Municipality in a note. In the south of Santa Catarina, at the Regional Hospital of Araranguá, the ICU occupation for covid-19 reached 90% on Wednesday, 27.

Flexibilization

Also on Wednesday, the 27th, Governor Carlos Moisés (PSL) stated that he will allow municipalities to decide on measures to make quarantine more flexible – in relation, for example, to public transport. In addition to the buses, which are suspended under the state decree in force since March 17, classes and events with crowds of people remain unauthorized. The request for autonomy came from the mayors themselves, in a virtual meeting with the governor last week, who defend the decentralization of actions against the pandemic. Moses did not rule out specific actions to restrict flexibility.

Amid requests for flexibility, the numbers soar. One of the most worrying situations is in the West region, which has started to record a more rapid growth of cases in recent weeks. The region also faces outbreaks of infection in the slaughterhouses.

In just one BRF unit in the city of Concórdia, 73 employees tested positive. Last week, a JBS unit in Ipumirim was banned by the Labor Prosecutor’s Office for a similar situation. The first case in the region was confirmed on April 7. In the West, there is the largest number of infected in the State.

Associated with the increase in cases, the companies of the Meat and Derivatives Industry Union (Sindicarne) and Associação Catarinense de Avicultura (Acav) donated approximately R $ 35 million in resources, equipment and food to hospitals, municipalities and the Government. JBS alone donated more than R $ 28 million.

In Santa Catarina, the use of masks in public places has become mandatory, in addition to temperature measurement in supermarkets and hotels.

New respirators

The state of Santa Catarina faces a moment of political instability after the so-called “scandal of respirators”, which resulted in the change of secretaries Douglas Borba (Casa Civil) and Helton Zeferino (Saúde) and earned a CPI in the Legislative Assembly (Alesc) to investigate irregularities in the purchase 200 respirators purchased from China. An investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office pointed out illegalities in the payment of R $ 33 million in advance for the purchase of equipment that has not yet been delivered to health facilities.

Governor Moses dismissed the possibility of using China’s respirators to fight the pandemic. And still this Wednesday, 27, announced the delivery of 100 of the 500 new respirators and monitors acquired from WEG S.A, in Jaraguá do Sul. The delivery criteria must respect the occupancy rate and number of positive cases in the last 48 hours. According to the state government, 20 pieces of equipment were sent to Itajaí, where the situation is more critical. Blumenau, which also had a jump in the number of cases, received none of the equipment. / COLLABORATED NICOLAS HORÁCIO

