FLORIANÓPOLIS – The main cities of Santa Catarina have announced the resumption of collective transport starting next Monday, the 8th. The decision came after the governor Carlos Moses (PSL) allow mayors to decide on the rules for making the Quarantine implanted on March 17 because of the new coronavirus. In Florianópolis, the return of the service must occur one month after the restrictive measure and is scheduled for Wednesday, 17.

The regulation of the service will be the responsibility of the city halls, which must publish specific rules for the operation of the service in the coming days. In Blumenau, with a return scheduled for the 8th, the city is studying the possibility of operating with reduced hours and restrict elderly access, allowing only those who embark for medical appointments. In Balneário Camboriú, on the other hand, the company that operates the service alleges financial difficulties and says it does not have the conditions for immediate resumption of services.

In Greater Florianópolis, neighboring cities should resume services on the 8th, however, metropolitan transport can only operate from the 17th, when the circulation of buses in the terminals that are in the capital will be released.

According to the mayor Gean Loureiro (DEM), transportation in Florianópolis will operate initially from Monday to Friday and there will also be a change in schedules for the entry and exit of employees in certain activities.

Cash payment will not be allowed and a QR Code system will be implemented to register users. The measure, according to the manager, may assist in the identification of infected people who have already undergone tests and who are using the public transport service. The use of the system will be voluntary.

Reduced fleet

The capital’s fleet will also be equipped with alcohol in gel and will only be able to transport 40% of maximum capacity vehicles. Testing of all public transport professionals will also be carried out.

The service is also back in service in Joinville, the city with the highest number of deaths (23) and hospitalizations (88) and which will resume transport on the 8th. Last week, at a press conference granted after the visit of Governor Carlos Moses to the city, Mayor Udo Dohler (MDB) said that “it is essential that this virus reaches the population as a whole to create antibodies”.

Among the main cities that announced the resumption of transport are Criciúma, Lages and Chapecó, the latter with no defined date.

Santa Catarina has 9,660 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 148 deaths. At least 740 people are hospitalized in the state, 319 in ICUs. Joinville, Chapecó, Itajaí, Florianópolis and Criciúma are the cities with the highest number of people hospitalized because of the disease. The number of infected and dead jumped after the trade reopened in April.

Last week, in Itajaí, patients needed to be transferred after the Marieta Konder Bornhausen Hospital reached 100% of occupied beds for the treatment of covid-19.

Consulted on the resumption of public transport, the city of Itajaí informed that the matter is still being defined by the municipal administration. “At this moment, we still do not have the details on whether bus circulation will resume next week and, if so, how the format will be adopted,” said the municipal administration.

