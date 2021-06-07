Santa Catalina Atlético and Soller split the points and draw 1-1

06/06/2021 at 11:39 PM CEST

The Santa Catalina and the Soller tied to one in the match held this Saturday in the they are flo. The Santa Catalina Athletic arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Cardassar by a score of 4-2 and at the moment had a three-game losing streak. On the part of the visiting team, the Soller he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Binissalem. With this score, the Palmesan team is eighth after the end of the duel, while the Soller is first.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Bestard. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who put the tables thanks to a goal from Bauza near the conclusion, in 89. Finally, the duel ended with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Santa Catalina who entered the game were Simon Vidal, Bauza Y Raul Villalonga replacing m, Bobby Y Jordi, while changes in the Soller They were D’hondt, Toni Huertas, Garcia, Olive Y Fran Adelino, who entered to replace Marc, Guille, to usually do, Foundling Y Muñoz.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of seven cards were shown. By the Santa Catalina the referee sanctioned with yellow to Bobby, while in the Sollerico team he admonished Martin, Alex, Guille, D’hondt Y Marc and with red to Martin (2 yellow).

At the moment, the Santa Catalina is left with 22 points and the Soller with 40 points.

The Santa Catalina Athletic will face on the following day CD Genoa and the Soller will play against him Alcudia.

Data sheetSanta Catalina Athletic:Pepo, Miguel, Hermelo, Tomeu, Zak, Bobby (Bauza, min.64), Lluis Triay, Oscar Vizcaino, m (Simon Vidal, min.56), Jordi (Raul Villalonga, min.78) and VictorSoller:Antonio, Bestard, Martín, Soler (Garcia, min.73), Guille (Toni Huertas, min.61), Alex Latorre, Expósito (Oliva, min.85), Kike Echávarri, Marc (D’hondt, min.46) , Muñoz (Fran Adelino, min.85) and MoyaStadium:they are floGoals:Bestard (0-1, min. 43) and Bauza (1-1, min. 89)