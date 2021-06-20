Santa Catalina Atlético adds three points after beating Ferriolense at home (4-1)

06/20/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

The Santa Catalina won 4-1 at Ferriolense this Saturday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Santa Catalina Athletic arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against CD Genoa. On the part of the visiting team, the Ferriolense lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Binissalem. With this marker, the Palmesan set is seventh, while the Ferriolense he is eighth after the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a positive way for him Santa Catalina Athletic, who fired the starting gun at the they are flo with a goal from Bobby in the 27th minute. After a new play, the local team increased the score, which distanced itself thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Michael in the 36th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

The second half of the game started in a favorable way for the Palmesan team, who approached the scoreboard with a goal from Vine in the 53rd minute. But later the Palma team distanced themselves putting the 3-1 through a goal of Alorda in the 65th minute. Santa Catalina Athletic, which increased the score thanks to a new goal from Michael, thus achieving a double in the 78th minute, concluding the duel with a final score of 4-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Santa Catalina Athletic gave entrance to Victor Y Bauza for Precious Osayande Y Raul Villalonga, Meanwhile he Ferriolense gave entrance to Alejandro Pons, Escoda, Rigo, Jove Y Siles for pole, Mosquera, Spout, Roldan Y Vine.

The referee gave a yellow card to Tomeu, Raul Villalonga, Jordi Y Michael by the local team already Suasi, Siles Y Seck by the Palma team.

With this result, the Santa Catalina he gets 25 points and the Ferriolense with 23 points.

Data sheetSanta Catalina Athletic:Lucho, Zak, Hermelo, Miguel, Tomeu, Alorda, Precious Osayande (Victor, min.58), Bobby, Oscar Vizcaino, Raul Villalonga (Bauza, min.58) and JordiFerriolense:Cano (Rigo, min.61), Juan Osorio, Mosquera (Escoda, min.46), Suasi, Roldan (Jove, min.61), Polo (Alejandro Pons, min.46), Castell, Seck, Parra (Siles, min.70), Alex and GomeraStadium:they are floGoals:Bobby (1-0, min. 27), Miguel (2-0, min. 36), Parra (2-1, min. 53), Alorda (3-1, min. 65) and Miguel (4-1, min. 78)