Santa Ana receives Villaverde

The Saint Ana will play its twelfth match in the Second Phase of the Third Division against Villaverde, scheduled to begin this Sunday at 11:30 at the Municipal of Santa Ana.

The Saint Ana comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against The Alamo in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the nine matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 16 goals for and 69 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Villaverde suffered a defeat to the Complutense Alcala in the last game (0-1), so that a win against the Saint Ana it would help him improve his career in the championship. To date, of the 11 matches that the Villaverde in the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won zero of them with 25 goals in favor and 49 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Saint Ana they have lost four times in four games played so far, giving the visitors more chances than expected, who might have an easier time winning. Away from home, the Villaverde He has been defeated four times and has drawn once in his five games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Saint Ana.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Saint Ana, the numbers show a defeat and a draw in favor of the local team. In addition, the home team has a streak of two games in a row undefeated at home against Villaverde. The last meeting between the Saint Ana and the Villaverde This tournament was played in March 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Analyzing its position in the classification table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the Villaverde they are ahead of the home team with a 10-point lead. Luis Sauras’s team enters the game in eleventh position and with 13 points before the game. As for the rival, the Villaverde, is tenth in the classification with 23 points.