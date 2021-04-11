Sant Rafel wins 1-3 at Esporles and takes all three points

04/11/2021 at 3:57 PM CEST

The Esporles and the Sant Rafel They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a result of 1-3 and a victory for the rafeler team. After the duel held this Sunday the local team remained in eleventh place, while the Sant Rafel he is sixth at the end of the game.

Good start of the meeting for him Sant Rafel, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Garcia just a few minutes after the opening whistle, in minute 2. The visiting team scored again in minute 25 thanks to the success of Karim. Later the rafeler team scored, which increased the score through a goal from Cappellino at 32 minutes, concluding the first half with a 0-3 on the spotlight.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the esporlerí team, which cut differences with a goal of Contreras at 58 minutes. Finally, the match ended with a 1-3 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Esporles gave entrance to Take, Munar, Carbonell Y Marc sintes for Josete, Dad, Ianis Ballester Y Jordi Pujol, Meanwhile he Sant Rafel gave the green light to Iosifidis, Mario Y Solano for Cappellino, Mateo Enriquez Y frames.

The referee showed a yellow card to Esporles (Dad). He also showed a red card to the home team, which led to the expulsion of Antoni. The visiting team left the game clean of cards.

The Esporles occupied the eleventh place in the classification table with seven points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, after the dispute of the present duel of the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Sant Rafel it was placed in sixth position with 22 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetEsporles:Xavi, Ianis Ballester (Carbonell, min.45), Josete (Tomas, min.45), Mascaro, Pit, Sebas, Jordi Pujol (Marc Sintes, min.75), Vidal, Cruz, Contreras and Papa (Munar, min. Four. Five)Sant Rafel:Chanza, Karim, Duran, Zurdo, Marcos (Solano, min.84), Cappellino (Iosifidis, min.67), García, Mateo Enriquez (Mario, min.71), De Las Heras, Orozco and SamuStadium:EsporlesGoals:García (0-1, min. 2), Karim (0-2, min. 25), Cappellino (0-3, min. 32) and Contreras (1-3, min. 58)