Sant Rafel beat Collerense at home 3-2

04/24/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

The Sant Rafel won 3-2 against Collerense during the duel held this Saturday in the Municipal of Sant Rafel. The Sant Rafel wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Manacor by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Collerense he was defeated by 1-3 in the last game he played against the Mallorca B. After the game, the rafeler team is sixth, while the Collerense it is fifth after the end of the duel.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for him Sant Rafel, who opened the scoring with a goal from Iosifidis in the 9th minute. After a new move, the local team increased the score in the 17th minute by means of a double goal from Iosifidis. The Palmesan group cut differences thanks to a bit of Nacho Martinez in the 25th minute, thus ending the first part with a 2-1 on the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Collerense, who put the tie with a new goal from Nacho Martinez, thus achieving a double in the 90th minute. However, the rafeler team took the lead with a goal of Left handed in the last minutes of the match, specifically in the 91st, concluding the match with a 3-2 score on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Sant Rafel gave entrance to Garcia, Navy, Cappellino Y N’dao for Jordi Serra, Iosifidis, Solano Y Mateo Enriquez, Meanwhile he Collerense gave the green light to Purple, Chechu Arjona, Donato, Xisco Y Santi for Robert, Rosemary, Gabi reus, Llabres Y Xavier.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: two yellow cards to the Sant Rafel, specifically to Iosifidis Y frames and four to Collerense (Garces, Robert, Xavier Y Ballester). Also, there was a red card to Llabres by the visiting team.

At the moment, the Sant Rafel gets 25 points and the Collerense with 29 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Sant Rafel will play against SD Portmany away from home, while the Collerense will face in his stadium against Santanyi.

Data sheetSant Rafel:Chanza, Zurdo, Jordi Serra (García, min.68), Iosifidis (Armada, min.68), Duran, Solano (Cappellino, min.68), Walter, Mateo Enriquez (N’dao, min.80), Marcos, Orozco and De Las HerasCollerense:José, Ballester, Coll, Xavier (Santi, min.83), Roberto (Cardeño, min.60), Llabres (Xisco, min.68), Juli, Garcés, Nacho Martínez, Gabi Reus (Donato, min.60) and Rosemary (Chechu Arjona, min. 60)Stadium:Municipal of Sant RafelGoals:Iosifidis (1-0, min. 9), Iosifidis (2-0, min. 17), Nacho Martínez (2-1, min. 25), Nacho Martínez (2-2, min. 90) and Zurdo (3- 2, min. 91)