Sant Cugat vs BUC, Catalan final for promotion to the Iberdrola Rugby League

04/09/2021 at 4:26 PM CEST

Miguel Centeno

Catalan rugby is in luck. The next Sunday at 12 noon, the CR Sant Cugat and the BUC will be the protagonists of the Grand final of the Women’s Division of Honor “B”, which will be played at the Baldiri Aleu in Sant Boi de Llobregat and which will decide not only who is the champion of the second division but also who achieves promotion to the highest category.

The two Catalan teams arrive with good feelings after overcoming the respective semifinals, in which the Sant Cugat beat CR El Salvador by 17 to 10 after playing for almost an hour with one less player and the BUC attacked Getxo by a crushing 0 to 36.

In a league that has been held in just over four months (it started on January 10), the Vallés girls have been the dominators, counting all the duels for victories except one, precisely the one that faced them with the BUC in the penultimate working day.

The Vallesan leaders will have to do with a BUC that finished third the regular phase after winning five games and losing two, although the statistics will be of little value in a meeting that is expected to be very close between two teams that have met in the last seasons in two finals of the Catalan Division of Honor, both with a favorable result for the Barcelona women .

The promotion of a Catalan team in the Iberdrola League will take place after a season without representatives, since the INEF-Hospitalet resigned from the category this year 2021. In fact, there could be up to two returns to the highest category, since not only the winner will achieve direct promotion, but the loser of the final will have a chance to play-off against the penultimate classified of the Division of Honor in a single match.