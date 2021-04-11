Sant Andreu takes the three points against Castelldefels (0-2)

04/11/2021 at 4:37 PM CEST

The Sant Andreu achieved a victory against Castelldefels 0-2 during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the Els canyars. After the result obtained, the Castilian team is fifth, while the Sant Andreu It is first at the end of the meeting.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Sant Andreu, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Bah in the 72nd minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Barcelona team to increase the score, which increased distances establishing the 0-2 thanks to a goal from Alex Poves moments before the final whistle, in 89, thus ending the match with a final score of 0-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Castelldefels de Miki Carrillo relieved Jonathan Ferreira, Puel, Pedro Bilbao, Marin Y Sergi Moreno for Hernandez, Highlander, Joan Vives, Joel coch Y Kike, while the technician of the Sant Andreu, Christian garcia, ordered the entry of Galician, Alberto garcia, Alex Poves Y Roger to supply Enric, Sunderland, Yaya Sidibe Y Marcel Serramitja.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Marimon, Jonathan Ferreira Y Cañaveras and red card to Cañaveras (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Yaya Sidibe, Bah, Calls Y Noguera.

With this result, the Castelldefels he gets 28 points and the Sant Andreu achieves 34 points after winning the match.

On the second day the Castelldefels will play against him Grama at home, while the Sant Andreu will face the CE Manresa at home.

Data sheetCastelldefels:Valle, Marimón, Joel Coch (Marin, min.79), Hernández (Jonathan Ferreira, min.61), Juanito, Cañaveras, Serrano (Puel, min.67), Fran, Kike (Sergi Moreno, min.79), Fabregat and Joan Vives (Pedro Bilbao, min.67)Sant Andreu:Arnau, Bah, Noguera, Kilian, Llamas, Carreón, Sunderland (Alberto Garcia, min.56), Ton Alcover, Marcel Serramitja (Roger, min.85), Yaya Sidibe (Alex Poves, min.72) and Enric (Gallego, min.56)Stadium:Els canyarsGoals:Bah (0-1, min. 72) and Alex Poves (0-2, min. 89)