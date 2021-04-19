Sant Andreu and CE Manresa do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

04/18/2021 at 10:31 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Narcís Sala and who faced the Sant Andreu and to Manresa it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Sant Andreu came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 0-2 at Castelldefels. Regarding the visiting team, the CE Manresa did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the UE Vilassar de Mar. With this score, the Barcelona team was in first position, while the Manresa, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half both the Sant Andreu and the Manresa They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Roger Y Bah and by the Manresa admonished Castanyer and Churches.

At the moment, the Sant Andreu he gets 35 points and the Manresa with 31 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Sant Andreu is against him CP San Cristóbal, Meanwhile he CE Manresa will face the Grama.

Data sheetSant Andreu:Arnau, Bah, Dominguez, Kilian, Carreón, Alberto Garcia, Roger, Gallego, Yaya Sidibe, Marcel Serramitja and Ton AlcoverCE Manresa:Marc Vito, Amantini, Cuello, Sánchez, Iglesias, Castanyer, Sureda, Nil Pradas, Izan Checa, Aleix Díaz and BaffoeStadium:Narcís SalaGoals:0-0