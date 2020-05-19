The pharmacist argues that the Trump government has shared the risk in seeking treatment; France protests.

..- France protested this Thursday after the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced that it will give priority to the United States if it finds a vaccine against COVID-19, an “unacceptable” measure in the midst of a pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide. world.

The director general of the French pharmaceutical group, Paul Hudson, said on Wednesday that if Sanofi found the vaccine against the disease, it would deliver it “first” to the United States, since this country “shares the risk” in seeking treatment in the framework of a collaboration with the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The US government will have “the right to the largest orders,” since this country “has invested to try to protect its population,” the official said in an interview with the Bloomberg agency.

His comments sparked outrage from the French government. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that “equitable access to the vaccine for all is not negotiable” and the Secretary of State for the Economy, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, dismissed this “privileged access” as “unacceptable”.

The French government said it contacted the group immediately after comments from Hudson, a Briton who took over as CEO of Sanofi last year.

“The head of the French division of Sanofi confirmed to me that a vaccine would be available in all countries and obviously also for the French, among other things because it has production capacity in France,” said Pannier-Runacher.

Brussels, meanwhile, called for access to the coronavirus vaccine to be “universal” and recalled that earlier this month the bloc organized a donor conference that raised some $ 8 billion, but in which the United States government refused to participate.

“For us, in a word, it is very important that we work on this at a global level, since the virus is a global virus,” community spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said at a press conference.

USA ‘is effective’

The director of Sanofi in France, Olivier Bogillot, tried to quench the controversy and assured on Thursday that “the goal is for this vaccine to be available at the same time in the United States, in France and in Europe in the same way.”

But in fact this will be possible “if Europeans work as fast as Americans,” added Bogillot.

“The American government mobilized heavily financially very early on,” he stressed, adding that the United States had already planned to pay “several hundred million euros.”

On the contrary, “we are in talks with the European authorities (…) and some EU states, such as France and Germany, to speed things up,” he continued.

“Americans are effective in this period. The EU has to be, too, helping us to make this vaccine available quickly, ”he asked.

Sanofi also stated in a statement that “production on US soil would be mainly dedicated to the United States and the rest of (its) production capacities would go to Europe, France and the rest of the world.”

The company also committed to making this possible vaccine “accessible to all.”

As for the research itself, Bogillot confirmed that the goal was still to develop a usable vaccine within 18 to 24 months. This term is extremely fast compared to the normal term of about 10 years, he added.