French pharmaceutical company Sanofi promised Thursday that all countries will have access to their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is prepared. Hours earlier, the company’s CEO had said the United States would be the first to have access

Statement from the CEO of Sanofi, Paul hudson, That the vaccine He would go first to the United States provoked a furious reaction from the French government.

“Equal access for all to the vaccine it’s not negotiable, “Prime Minister Édouard Philippe tweeted.

Comme l´a I indicated @EmmanuelMacron, a vaccin against him # COVID19 devra être a public good mondial. L´égal accès de tous au vaccin n´est pas négociable. – Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) May 14, 2020

President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he was “uneasy” about Hudson’s remarks.

Macron wants vaccines to be declared a “common good” of humanity not subject to market pressure.

Philippe said he spoke to the chairman of the board of Sanofi, Serge Weinberg, who gave him “all the necessary assurances” that they would distribute it in France.

Macron will receive executives from Sanofi in his office next week.

Hudson told the Bloomberg news agency that the United States government is entitled to the largest request for an eventual vaccine for COVID-19 “because he has invested in taking the risk.”

But Sanofi retracted a statement Thursday in which he said, “We have always committed ourselves in these unprecedented circumstances to our vaccine it will be accessible to all. “

At the same time, Sanofi asked the European Union to facilitate the exit of a vaccine to the market.

The President of Sanofi FranceOlivier Bogillot told France Info broadcaster that the United States is accelerating regulatory requirements to create and manufacture a vaccine.

“Europe must do the same,” he said.

Sanofi He said his cooperation with the US agency BARDA allows him “to start production as soon as possible.” The Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority has financed the development of the vaccine.

Sanofi called for “similar measures” from the EU.

“We have very constructive talks with EU institutions and the French and German governments, among others,” the company said.

Possibilities in different stages of development are being studied around the world, but it is believed that it will be a year or more before achieving a vaccine.