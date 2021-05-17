Sanofi and GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Elicits Strong Immune Response in Adults

Sanofi’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin Phase III of clinical trials in 35,000 adults with very high expectations.

After having passed the first stages of clinical trials, the COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi turned out to elicit a solid immune response in adults. Considering the success of this alternative, the laboratory is prepared to start the last tests. If they are successful, by the end of the year it can be commercialized.

Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine: one more alternative against the virus

Sanofi’s COVID-19 vaccine proposal was initially experimental. I know developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline, from United Kingdom. With the excellent results obtained by both pharmaceutical companies, starting this Monday Phase III clinical trials will begin.

For the study, a sample of 35 thousand adults. If the study were to be successful once again, it is estimated that the alternative could be trading for the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to Sanofi, their vaccine has a 95% to 100% seroconversion, after the administration of the second dose. By this they mean the transition from the point of viral infection to when antibodies to the virus are already present in the blood. Not only that: the tolerability turned out to be acceptable, with no obstacles to human safety.

A new barrier against COVID-19

Sanofi’s COVID-19 vaccine agenda continues to apply massive trials based on real infections. Su-Peing Ng, global director of medical medicine for vaccines at Sanofi, highlighted the strong barrier that his alternative provides to patients who have already overcome the disease:

“Interestingly, we also observed that our vaccine elicited a higher antibody response in those with a previous COVID-19 infection, we are looking at this further as it may suggest that our vaccine could serve as a potential booster, regardless of the vaccine. that someone has received (in advance) “, highlighted the expert.

In addition to being an additional reinforcement, it appears that this alternative is resistant to the B.1.351 mutation, originally located in South Africa. Based on the favorable results, the French pharmaceutical company plans investigate the resistance of your vaccine against other variants of the virus.

Sanofi recently pledged to help other drug makers end the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this argument, it is better to have a greater number of marketable options, so that a greater number of people can have access to comprehensive virus protection.

