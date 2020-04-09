These sanitizing arches or tunnels have been installed in clinics and hospitals in different states of the country such as Zacatecas, Baja California and Coahuila.

The Ministry of Health warned about the use of sanitizing arches and tunnels, determining that, until now, there is no evidence that they are effective in disinfecting Covid-19 and, on the contrary, could increase the risk of dispersion.

In recent days these sanitation arches or tunnels have have been installed in clinics and hospitals in different states of the country like Zacatecas, Baja Califonia and Coahuila.

This week a tunnel was installed in the Family Medicine Unit number 23 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) of the municipality of Sabinas, CoahuilaLocal media reported. Another one was placed last week at the entrance of the IMSS clinic 57 in the municipality of Zacatecas.

In the border municipality of Mexicali, Baja California, a sanitation arch was installed, which sprays chemicals to people who cross the international port walking from the United States. They also installed another one at the entrance to the General Hospital; one more in the airport and a fourth tunnel in the Municipal Palace.

The mayor, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmedo, published a video on social networks in which she states that “these devices can eliminate up to 99 percent of viruses and last up to 72 hours.”

Chemicals can be harmful

In a statement, the Secretariat indicated that the concentration of the disinfectant could be insufficient to inactivate the virus. Even the aerosol generated would facilitate the spread of the virus that could be present in the clothes, hair or belongings of people who pass through the tunnel, he said.

Additionally, inhaling disinfectants can cause damage to the airways, cough, sneeze, and irritation of the bronchi, and trigger asthma attacks. It can also cause chemical pneumonitis and irritation of the skin, eyes and mucosa.

“These technologies could create a false sense of security. of people and neglect basic preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing a respiratory label and maintaining a healthy distance.

“In conclusion, the Ministry of Health does not recommend the use and dissemination of these technologies until their effectiveness is scientifically evaluated, as well as their risks and benefits,” he stressed.