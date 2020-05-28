Possible requirement for tourists is controversial in the country

The Minister of Regional Relations of Italy, Francesco Boccia, said on Thursday (28) that requiring “health passports” to prove that the tourist does not have the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) is “unconstitutional”.

The idea is under discussion in Sardinia, one of the regions least affected by the pandemic in the country and which has tourism as one of the pillars of its economy.

“Reread Article 120 of the Constitution: a region cannot adopt procedures that prevent the free movement of people.

Furthermore, if scientists say that health passports do not exist, then they do not exist, “said Boccia in an audience at the Chamber of Deputies.

The reopening of the interregional borders in Italy is scheduled for June 3, when the country will try to relaunch the tourism sector, which saw its revenues plummet during the quarantine. “The distinction between people from one city in relation to another is not foreseen. If we are healthy, we will move,” added Boccia.

The governor of Sardinia, Christian Solinas, the main defender of the “health passport”, wasted no time in hitting the minister. “We would not have expected from Minister Boccia the useless neo-centralist litany that wants to reaffirm the State’s dominant supremacy over regions in the architecture of the Republic,” he declared.

Solinas demanded from the government a “proposal for a clear solution for the reopening between regions”. Last Wednesday (27), Solinas had already exchanged barbs with the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, who said he would not spend his holidays in regions that require health certificates.

