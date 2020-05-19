Although the coronavirus pandemic continues, the economy must reactivate, so the Ministry of the Economy released the “Technical Guidelines for Health Safety in the Workplace” that companies must comply with for the so-called “new normality”.

Among the long list of sanitary rules that micro, small, medium and large companies must follow to restart activities without compromising the health of workers are “Avoid the use of jewelry, ties, beards and mustaches, since they are reservoirs of viruses and other microorganisms” It also prohibits the “DIscrimination for people who have had COVID-19 or have lived with a family member who has or had it. “

The guidelines request that companies have “access protocols with sanitary filter that includes taking the body temperature of the workers during the entry and exit of the company ”and if this is not possible,“ determining the body temperature at the exit of the facilities before the collaborators finish their shift ”. It also has rules for the arrival of suppliers and visits.

Personal protective equipment is provided to the worker according to the type of exposure risk factor to which he is exposed during his working day, he is provided mouthguards, eye and face protection and the Healthy Distance will continue to be maintained.

People who, due to their health conditions, age, gestation or lactation, will be able to carry out a Home office and, if this is not possible, have staggered hours of entry, modification of shifts, flexible hours or other action that avoids large concentrations of workers. in the facilities at certain times and work spaces.

The Ministry of Economy also banned social events and will ask companies to “clean and disinfect areas, surfaces and objects of contact and common use daily” but above all, to generate physical and mental health programs for workers, referring to COVID-19 care.

Social Security will be in charge of evaluating whether or not the company complies with the Health Security Protocol; if the firm fully adheres to the protocol, it will be able to start operations; You may be asked for additional information to follow the assessment or be denied permission to restart activities.

The complete document is online and can be consulted at this link.

