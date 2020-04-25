Four newly admitted people have tested positive for coronavirus, one in the Oriente Preventivo Varonil Oriente and three in the Norte.

The Government of Mexico City maintained that the sanitary fence before the Covid-19 in penitentiary centers is working, with what all new entrants are screened and while the results are obtained, they remain in containment areas to prevent risks.

The Undersecretariat of the Penitentiary System recalled that in recent days four newly admitted people tested positive for coronavirus detection, one in the Man’s Preventive Prison East and three in the North.

The persons deprived of liberty who entered them, as well as the personnel with whom there was contact, are in quarantine.

He stressed that there is an action protocol that considers possible infections that warrant hospitalization at the Tepepan Medical Tower Hospital and the Addiction Clinic.

In addition, tents with beds and basic services were set up in five prisons so that the population that has suffered the disease can spend their recovery process there, before reintegrating into the dormitories, he said in a statement.

Clarified that before the health emergency was decreed in the capital, the care protocol and a work plan were already in place prioritizing the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the federal and local health secretariats.

He assured the relatives of the people deprived of liberty that they “are well, since the sanitary fence is working.”

“They should know that no one who is newly admitted to the general population is passed on if he tests the Covid positive until he is completely healthy,” he stressed. (Ntx)