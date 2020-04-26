The sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto will debut this Monday, 27, as a biweekly columnist in the print and digital editions of state. Former president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), he will write on topics related to health management and the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“We are in a world in which, increasingly, society is going to be in a position to make decisions. Only that it needs to be informed in order to build the society project it wants,” Vecina said. state. “For that, we have to talk openly about complex issues. State, society and health are complex, and I want to deal with that.”

For him, spaces for discussion, like the column, are ways of spreading views, which are necessary tools for the public to define their own opinions. In the debut column, the doctor will point out the social, economic and political factors that would have led to the thousands of deaths from the disease in Italy. Based on that, it discusses the effects of the pandemic in Brazil and reflects on the “post-covid-19” world.

Vecina is a professor in the Department of Policy, Management and Health at the Faculty of Public Health of the University of São Paulo (USP) and FGVSaúde. He was also municipal secretary of health in the capital of São Paulo.

Regarding the new coronavirus, Vecina defends the need to maintain social isolation and says that the tragic circumstances of the pandemic will be the responsibility of the government. “As the mayor of Milan was, crying and apologizing, we run the risk of this happening here,” he points out. “It is a great disgrace that we have not lived in a century,” he added.

“Right now, I am sure that society is bowing to the need for health. The nights when (people) go out hitting pots and, eventually, clapping hands for health professionals are an acknowledgment for this need”, commented Vecina.

