Sanidad refuses to space the doses of Pfizer and Moderna beyond 21 and 28 days after proposing to double it

The space between the first and second doses of Pfizer or Moderna will not be enlarged and it will continue to be 21 and 28 days respectively. This has been agreed on Tuesday by the Government and the communities in the Public Health Commission, which finally has discarded a proposal from the Executive to space the time between them until 42 days.

“The dose interval remains as is”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina darias, on the decision that this same Tuesday has taken the Public Health Commission, to maintain the 21 days between doses and doses of Pfizer and 28 days in the case of Moderna.

The Public Health Commission on Tuesday debated a proposal from the Ministry on the possibility of extend the cadence period between the two doses of these messenger RNA vaccines beyond what their technical data sheet indicates, with the aim of being able to vaccinate more people, even at the cost of delaying the moment in which they would receive the second dose. This had been requested by some communities such as Andalusia and also Catalonia and the Community of Madrid, that last Wednesday they formally requested it at the Interterritorial Health Council.

This same Tuesday, Castile and Leon He was also inclined to prioritize the administration of the first dose to the more people the better to break the transmission of the pandemic before completing the regimen with the second dose. In a similar way it had been pronounced Cantabria.

According to sources familiar with the debate, Health proposed increase this period up to 42 days, twice the current one for Pfizer and slightly less for Moderna, whose doses are administered 28 days apart.

However, finally there will be no change, according to Darias said in the Senate, just one day after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will show opposite to prolong the time between one dose and another.

Sources from this body told EFE on Tuesday that vaccines “Must be used as described in the product insert”, which translates into two doses with “three weeks” difference between the first and second in the case of Pfizer / BioNTech and “28 days” for Moderna.