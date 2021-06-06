Sangfor lands in Spain with its IT infrastructure solutions | News | Market

Sangfor lands in Spain with its IT infrastructure solutions.

Sangfor Technologiescomes to the Iberian Peninsula as part of its expansion plan in the European market. With more than 21 years of experience in the sector and more than 100,000 clients around the world, it made its first foray into the national market by publicizing its business and its product lines in the Aslan annual technology conference.

José Ramón Crespo, country manager of Sangfor Iberia.

Originally from China, it has offices in more than 60 countries from where it offers products to clients that belong to the Global Fortune 500, from sectors as diverse as banking, retail or education.

Specifically, the company offers a wide portfolio of products and services specialized in cloud computing and security network including: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), Internet Access Gateway, Endpoint Protection, Ransomware Protection, Incident Response, WAN and SD-WAN Optimization. These solutions stand out for their efficiency, innovation and for their high level of security and protection, characteristics that are achieved thanks to the investment made by the company in R&D, where they allocate more than 20% of their annual income.

In the words of José Ramón Crespo, country manager of Sangfor Iberia (in the photo): “With the arrival of Sangfor in Spain we want to enrich the market, offer cutting-edge and innovative solutions with which to revolutionize the sector. Our goal is to become the ally of Spanish companies, who trust us and find the perfect complement with which to grow, improve their business and, most importantly, feel protected ”.