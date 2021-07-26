Sangfor enables AI for its NGAF firewall platform | News | Security

Sangfor enables AI for its NGAF firewall platform.

The Chinese company announced its arrival in Spain via ASLAN 2021, where he was able to present his solutions to potential partners and clients. The portfolio of Sangfor It is divided into three fronts: hyperconverged infrastructure, cloud computing, and network security. Precisely, in this last section, the firm has just announced its NGAF solution, the first NGFW + NGWAF so far that has been enabled with Artificial Intelligence It provides comprehensive protection, from the simplest threats to the most complex and unknown. In addition, this tool has a great ease of operation and security management that provides flexibility to the user.

The NGAF firewall platform It is composed of Integrated Next Generation – Firewall + Next Generation – WAF + Endpoint Security. This solution allows advanced detection of any type of malware to its users using artificial intelligence.

Sangfor contributes with this tool visibility, guidance and automation of security operations. The NGAF of the Asian brand, as it is listed in the Gartner MQ for Enterprise Network Firewalls, has also received a certificate from the ICSA Laboratories.