Singer Sange seeks to reaffirm his steps in the national music industry with his third single titled « Locura », along with Emmcode, Carlos Uzi and Mc Gero.

Produced by Fat Daddy, the song « Madness » is about « that person you like, that you can’t get out of your head and want to be with you; something that happens very often to many people when we fall in love. ” It has audiovisual material directed by Joseph Castro, available on YouTube.

Sange highlights that with just a few weeks of being in the musical arena, “Locura” has more than 400,000 views on YouTube, which he considers “is a great figure for an independent artist”.

Since he gave his first pininos in music, in 2015, Sange has been characterized by Latin Urban, but he does not rule out, in the future, giving his audience some themes in genres such as bachata and merengue, which he assures “would do with a lot of love and in my way, because here The public is in charge, ”he said.

Luis Ángel Ruiz, the singer’s first name, considers that « music goes so fast, that the one who falls asleep takes the tide », that is why he has already prepared his next single, « Your attitude », which will be released in the first week of July; while continuing to develop a lot of music for the following months.

About Sange

Luis Ángel Ruiz, the singer’s first name, hails from La Vega and started his musical career in early 2015 when he decided to go to Mexico to study singing and composition. However, from a young age his love for music led him to participate in theater, church choirs and presentations at school.

After his return from Mexico, in August 2015, he launched his first duo project. Her facet as a soloist started 2019 with her first song, “Nirtas ni flores”, which has more than 600,000 views on Spotify and the video with more than 35,000 views on YouTube. The second was « I’m going to steal » which has reached 1 million views on Spotify.

The name « Sange » is a tribute to his mother, who died when the singer was 14 years old.

Sange can be found on digital platforms like « Sange » for Spotify and Youtube and @sangemusic on Instagram.