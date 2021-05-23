Sanfrecce Hiroshima takes all three points against Cerezo Osaka (1-2)

05/23/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Sunday’s match at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai. The Cherry Osaka came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Vissel Kobe. On the visitors’ side, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous duel against the Tokushima Vortis. Thanks to this result, the Hiroshima team is tenth, while the Cherry Osaka he is eighth at the end of the game.

The first half of the game started in a positive way for him Cherry Osaka, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Okuno, thus ending the first part with a 1-0 score.

The second period began in an unbeatable way for the Hiroshima team, who equalized the match thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Junior Santos a few minutes into the second half, specifically in the 50th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which managed to come back through a goal from Asano in the 59th minute, ending the game with a score of 1-2 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Cherry Osaka from Levir Culpi relieved Seko, Toyokawa, Harakawa, Maruhashi Y Nishikawa for Tiago Pagnussat, Kato, Takagi, Fujita Y Arai, while the technician of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Hiroshi jofuku, ordered the entry of Higashi, Ayukawa, Chajima Y Rhayner to supply Fujii, Kashiwa, Asano Y Junior Santos.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Cherry Osaka (Sakamoto Y Matsuda), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this victory away, the team of Hiroshi jofuku ranked tenth with 21 points, while the team led by Levir Culpi he ranked eighth with 22 points at the end of the duel.

The next match of the J1 Japanese League for him Cherry Osaka is against him Kashima antlers, Meanwhile he Sanfrecce Hiroshima will face the Urawa Reds.

Data sheetCerezo Osaka:Jin-Hyeon Kim, Tiago Pagnussat (Seko, min.46), Dankler, Arai (Nishikawa, min.82), Matsuda, Fujita (Maruhashi, min.82), Okuno, Kiyotake, Takagi (Harakawa, min.66), Sakamoto and Kato (Toyokawa, min.66)Sanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Sasaki, Araki, Fujii (Higashi, min.72), Nogami, Aoyama, Kawabe, Morishima, Kashiwa (Ayukawa, min.79), Junior Santos (Rhayner, min.86) and Asano (Chajima, min.80)Stadium:Yanmar Stadium NagaiGoals:Okuno (1-0, min. 47), Junior Santos (1-1, min. 50) and Asano (1-2, min. 59)