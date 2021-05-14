Sanfrecce Hiroshima receives Tokushima Vortis

05/14/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 09:00 the match of the fourteenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Sanfrecce Hiroshima and to Tokushima in the EDION Stadium.

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima faces the fourteenth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 0-0 against the Sagan tosu in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won four of the 13 games played so far, with 16 goals scored against 14 conceded.

For his part, Tokushima Vortis suffered a defeat to the Consadole Sapporo in the last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. To date, of the 13 games the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won three of them with a balance of 11 goals for and 19 against.

In terms of home performance, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima has won twice, has been defeated twice and has drawn twice in six games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for him Tokushima Vortis, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the EDION Stadium. At home, the Tokushima Vortis has a balance of one victory, five defeats and a draw in seven games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Sanfrecce Hiroshima add a positive result at home.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the results are a victory for the locals. The last match they played on Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Tokushima in this tournament it took place in August 2014 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the locals.

To this day, between the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Tokushima Vortis there is a difference of seven points in the classification. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima He arrives at the meeting with 18 points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For their part, the visitors are in sixteenth position with 11 points.