Sanfrecce Hiroshima host Sagan Tosu on matchday twenty-one

07/02/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima receives this Saturday at 12:00 the visit of the Sagan tosu in the EDION Stadium during their twenty-first match in the J1 Japanese League.

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima faces with reinforced spirits the game of the twenty-first day to consolidate a winning streak after achieving victory away from his field in the Expo ’70 Commemorative Stadium by 1-2 in front of Prawn Osaka, with goals from Sasaki Y Kawabe. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won seven of the 20 games played so far in the J1 Japanese League with a figure of 23 goals in favor and 20 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sagan tosu could not win at Yokohama F. Marinos in his last game (2-0), so he will seek a victory against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima to set the course in the tournament. Of the 19 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Sagan tosu he has won nine of them with 23 goals for and 10 against.

As a local, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima he has won three times, he has lost three times and he has drawn three times in nine games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Sagan tosu He has a record of three wins, three losses and four draws in 10 games he has played so far, making him a well-performing opponent as an outsider.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the results are five victories and two defeats in favor of the local team. The last match between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Sagan tosu This tournament was played in May 2021 and ended in a draw (0-0).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by four points in favor of Sagan tosu. The team of Hiroshi jofuku He arrives at the match in ninth position and with 29 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have 33 points and occupy the sixth position in the competition.