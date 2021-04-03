Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Gamba Osaka sign a goalless draw (0-0)

04/03/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the EDION Stadium and who faced the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and to Prawn Osaka it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Oita Trinita at home (1-3) and the other in front of Shimizu S-Pulse at home (1-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Prawn Osaka he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the Vissel Kobe. After the match, the Hiroshima team is sixth after the end of the duel, while the Prawn Osaka is eighteenth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half both the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Prawn Osaka They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

In the changes chapter, the players of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima who entered the game were Kashiwa, Ezequiel and Naganuma replacing Asano, Junior Santos and Morishima, while changes in the Prawn Osaka They were Usami, Leandro Pereira, Fukuda, Se-Jong Ju and Yajima, who entered to replace Tiago alves, Patric, Kurata, Yuki yamamoto and Or I do not know.

At the moment, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima is left with 13 points and the Prawn Osaka with a period.

The next day the Sanfrecce Hiroshima will be measured with the Yokohama, while the Osaka team will play their match against the Fukuoka Wasp.

Data sheetSanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Yuta Imazu, Araki, Higashi, Nogami, Aoyama, Kawabe, Morishima (Naganuma, min.87), Junior Santos (Ezequiel, min.83), Douglas Vieira and Asano (Kashiwa, min.83)Prawn Osaka:Higashiguchi, Shoji, Miura, Fujiharu, Takao, Yuki Yamamoto (Se-Jong Ju, min.82), Kurata (Fukuda, min.68), Ideguchi, Tiago Alves (Usami, min.61), Patric (Leandro Pereira, min.61) .68) and Onose (Yajima, min.83)Stadium:EDION StadiumGoals:0-0