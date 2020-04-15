Leroy Sané’s future moves further and further away from Guardiola’s Manchester City. Everything indicates that in the next transfer market he will leave England for Germany and this has been confirmed by his agent, Damir Smoljan.

Bayern’s interest is no secret. It is the only club in Germany where Leroy sees that he can take the next step in his career.. I think he has everything there to achieve his great goal, to win the Champions League, ”said his representative in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

“Other teams have asked about him”

The 24 year old completes recovery from serious knee injury, which has separated him from the competition in recent months. He ends his contract in June 2021, but it seems that he will leave before his relationship with the English team ends. Apart from Bayern, there are more teams interested in him: «Other elite clubs in Europe have also asked us about the situation in Leroy »Damir Smoljan concluded.

Bayern Munich already tried last summer, but City prevented Sané’s departure. Everything seems to indicate that this time will be the definitive and Sané will play in Germany. The unknown surrounding the resumption of football and the opening of the transfer market due to the crisis of coronavirus It is difficult to know when the more than probable signing of the German will take place.