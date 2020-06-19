Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

We have bad news for fans of tactical console shooters. New World Interactive and Foucs Home Interactive announced that the console version of Insurgency: Sandstorm will take longer to arrive.

According to information released in a statement, Focus Home Interactive announced that Insurgency: Sandstorm for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was delayed indefinitely. Originally, the console version of this title was slated to debut on August 25.

While this news may be disappointing, New World Interactive promised to use the extra time to enhance the experience of its first console launch. He also assured that it will allow him to deliver a more optimized experience on consoles.

Insurgency: Sandstorm could hit next-gen platforms

It is worth mentioning that this news also brings exciting information. We say this since New World Interactive recognized that the extra time gives you an opportunity to think about launching your game on the next generation of consoles.

“We seek to use the additional development time to enhance the day one experience in our first console game. This extra time will allow us to deliver a more complete and optimized experience of the game, we also explore the exciting possibilities of a launch for next-gen consoles along with versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, « said the study.

Insurgency: Sandstorm came to PC in late 2018. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.

