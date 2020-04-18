One of the pivots of the money laundering accusation in the process of selling Brazilian television game rights, Sandro Rosell, the former president of Barcelona, ​​broke the silence. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the former manager, who ran the Catalan club from 2010 to 2014, made harsh criticisms of Spain’s justice system. “I have no doubt that if I had not been president of Barcelona I would not have gone to prison,” he said.

After spending 21 months (or 643 days) in prison, where he stayed after being detained in May 2017, the former agent of the Spanish club was acquitted in a trial closed in a Madrid court, just under a year ago, when the sentence that favored him said he did not find enough evidence to find him guilty in this case.

Rosell had been accused of embezzling funds from the sale of television rights involving friendlies of the Brazilian national team, as well as a sponsorship contract between the sporting goods company Nike and CBF, which at the time was chaired by Ricardo Teixeira. He was also accused of being part of a criminal organization.

“If it were not for the president of Barcelona, ​​nothing would be investigated in business. There would not be a fiscal persecution as aggressive as it is still having,” continued the former leader. “There are 72 assessments by the Tax Agency that I have suffered since I was elected president (of Barcelona). Before that, zero inspections. Casual?”, He asked in a tone of irony.

When defending himself in court, Rosell admitted to having made some investments in business with Ricardo Teixeira, but that, in his version, would have no relationship with the contracts for the departures from Brazil. But he admitted that the former CBF president lent him money to help him buy an apartment, something he claimed to have paid with interest three years later. Prosecutors say the loan was part of the money laundering scheme allegedly set up by the two former leaders.

RONALDINHO GAUCHO

The former president of Barcelona also spoke about the situation of Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who is now in a hotel in Asunción, Paraguay, serving house arrest after spending more than a month in a city prison together with his brother Roberto Assis. The two were arrested in early March for using false passports and identity documents to enter the country.

“Ronaldinho Gaúcho does not yet know the reason for being arrested. Someone deceived him and did not explain the truth to him. He is football and a smile. I hope he keeps thinking about football, but above all he keeps smiling,” commented Rosell.

