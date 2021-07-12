Sandra Sánchez’s most important adventure

07/12/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

When the karateka Sandra Sánchez talks about her career, one realizes that she has not had anything easy, and yet she arrives at the Tokyo Olympics being the best in history in her specialty.

To celebrate her participation in the games, and regardless of its result, Pelayo Seguros has created an audiovisual piece that symbolizes the tenacity of the Spanish karateka and where she faces powerful anime characters, the characteristic Japanese cartoons. It should also be noted that Japanese culture is one of the athlete’s great passions.

“Anyone who has spoken to Sandra immediately sees that she is an exceptional athlete who has had to fight a lot to get where she is now & rdquor;, says Emma Ruíz de Azcárate, Marketing Director of Pelayo. And it is that as in his discipline, kata, he fights against invisible enemies, “Outside of tatami She has also had to face barriers like her age when she started competing, because she was considered too old. And all those enemies have been defeated, one after another & rdquor; Ruíz de Azcárate concludes.

This piece adds to the content that the brand has made with karateka and in which it shows us its closest side, acting as a guide to discover Japan or starring in fun challenges on TikTok with its coach Jesús del Moral.