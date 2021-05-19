Sandra Sánchez and Damián Quintero will compete this Saturday for European gold

05/19/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Sandra Sanchezy Damien Quintero They agreed this Wednesday to the final of individual female and male kata, respectively, at the European Karate Championships, which are being played in the Croatian city of Porec.

The talaverana was the best in all the rounds, scored with 26.46 in the first round, 26.64 in the second and 26.60 in the medals.

The man from Malaga was also first in the group in all of them, with 26.06 in the first, 26.40 in the second and 26.06 in the medals.Damian Quintero He aspires to achieve this Saturday, in the final against the Turkish Ali Sofuoglu, his seventh individual European gold medal, the number 11 also adding those achieved as a team.

For its part, Sandra Sanchez She is aiming for her sixth consecutive medal in the European Championships against the Turkish Dilara Bozan, as reported on Wednesday by the Royal Spanish Karate Federation. EFE