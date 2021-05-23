Sandra Sánchez achieves her sixth consecutive title and Quintero falls in the final

05/22/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Sandra Sánchez achieved her sixth consecutive European champion title this Saturday of individual female kata when she defeated the Turkish Dilara Bozan in the final of the Europeans in Porec (Croatia).

In the men’s final, the Turkish Ali Sufoglu prevented the seventh and sixth consecutive title for the Malaga player Damián Quintero, who yielded in the final for the gold.

The talaverana karateka is still in top form and unites this crown to those previously achieved in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Sandra Sánchez beat Bozan with her 27.2 points for the Turkish 25.76. To reach the final the Spanish made 26.46 in qualifying. The bronzes were for the Italian Vivian Bottaro and the Czech Veronika Miskova.

In the men’s individual kata final Ali Sufoglu beat Damián Quintero and prevented a seventh Spanish title. The Turk added 27.24 points to Quintero’s 27.06, which adds up to the fourth continental place in his career, after those of 2004, 2011 and 2014.

The bronze medals went to the Swiss Yuki Ujihara and the Italian Mattia Busato.