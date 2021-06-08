Sandra Sabatés is surprised by this detail in Wyoming clothing: “What’s going on?”

Sandra Sabatés and El Gran Wyoming in ‘El Intermedio’ this Monday. (Photo: laSexta)

El Gran Wyoming, the presenter of El Intermedio, gave his usual monologue this Monday before sitting down at the table to start the laSexta program.

What I did not expect, seeing her reaction, was the comment that her partner in front of the space, Sandra Sabatés, was going to make: “Let yourself go, don’t try to mislead me and let’s get to what is important. Barça suspenders, what is happening? Do you have something to tell us? Are you leaving the target?

The presenter noticed that he is from Real Madrid and was wearing the colors that represent his greatest rival, FC Barcelona.

“What the hell are you telling me?” Wyoming reacted, visibly surprised by Sabatés’ comment, who once again insisted that he was wearing Barça suspenders from Real Madrid.

“Spain wants to know. Are you okay? Are you okay? ”Wyoming asked her before starting the show.

In 2019, the presenter of El Intermedio recognized in the newspaper As that he has been a fan of Real Madrid since he was a child: “It’s the universal team. I have never met a child my age who did not like soccer or did not play ”.

“My father was from Atleti to death. But to death. And my mother’s brother, who was from Madrid, so that we would not be as unfortunate as my father, made us partners as a communion gift. To the three brothers. And he paid us the fees until we were older … Because my father said that nanai, that he did not pay the enemy cards, “he explained.

