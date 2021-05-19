Sandra Pica explains what she meant by “the parenthesis” in her relationship with Tom Brusse

This Tuesday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: in no man’s land. The format, presented by Carlos Sobera, spoke with Sandra Pica via video call. She has already said goodbye to Tom and the rest of the contestants, and the words she dedicated to her ex-boyfriend at that time led her to think that he had backed down from his initial decision by coming to the island.

And, the young woman was very direct to leave him, because she had realized that she was not in love. However, the fact that it was extending his stay and that his coldness with the French was lowered they made it look like he had changed his mind. In fact, Pica said that he was in “a parenthesis” with Tom, something that even he interpreted as an opportunity.

In fact, Sobera gave way to some images in which the Frenchman was seen excited, assuming he was about to recover to Sandra, something that would happen when they both met in Spain. However, nothing to do with the reality of the Catalan.

This said that He does not have a partner, but who told him that with the idea of ​​allowing him to demonstrate what he wanted. Those words were not well received by any of the collaborators: Oriana Marzoli accused Sandra of giving Tom false hope, while Rafa Mora and Sofía Cristo agreed by asking Pica the same question, “Why did you go to the island then? “

As in previous programs, the name Julen came up. About him, Pilar Yuste maintains that he has had something with Sandra, Marta López assures that they have told her that both are deeply excited and Marzoli told him that it was not normal for him to talk so much with someone he had known for only a few weeks, so it could be said that Sandra’s explanations did not convince anyone.