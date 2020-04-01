Although many remember her as the tender Mayrita of the soap opera “Wild cat”, today Sandra itzel, 26, is a beautiful woman who constantly raises the temperature in Instagram thanks to your sensual photos.

In this period, apart from training a lot to stay strong against the coronavirus🦠 I have also concluded that these kinds of circumstances make it clearer to us who are the truly important people in our life en I also feel happy because I was able to do things that with work and my crazy life, many times I do not have time to do … that this season is one of growth for you, especially of your soul✨ Trust me that staying home has never been so enriching💚 My cell phone case from @casetify_mx 🤳🏼 #blondie #barbie #blessed #happiness #love #stayhome #gym #cardio #fitness #casetify

Now the actor’s wife Adrian Di Monte She pleased her fans by showing up wearing her hips in a sexy bikini, asking them to stay home, something she has been doing for several days.

Stay at home🙏🏻 #bliondie #barbie #blessed #love #happiness #stayhome #quedateencasa #quarantine #cuarentena

Just breathe🦋 How’s your quarantine going? 🦠 #blondie #barbie #blessed #happiness #love #girl #happiness #love #stayhome #hidalgo

The new vocalist of La Sonora Dynamite by Lucho Argaín and Elsa López He wrote in one of his publications his opinion on these difficult times: “In this period, apart from training hard to stay strong against the coronavirus🦠 I have also concluded that these kinds of circumstances make it clearer to us who the people really are important in our life🙏🏻 ”.

We continue with this challenge👊🏻👑🦠 #blondie #barbie #blessed #happiness #love #girl #gym #cardio #fitness #fit #body #braids #sport

