Sandra Golpe explains why she always looks to her right in ‘Antena 3 Noticias’

Paco, a follower of Zapeando, has expressed in the section of the Defender of the Spectator his complaint about a gesture from Sandra Golpe, presenter of Antena 3 Noticias.

The Barcelonian has assured that “every time” it appears on the screen, the journalist is “distracted by something that is on her right hand”.

He confesses that this makes him “very nervous”, and has complained about it to the program up to three times.

Zapping checked what this viewer was saying and they realized that it was indeed like that.

After contacting Sandra herself, it was she who revealed that it is because “There is a monitor and from here we follow the informative”.

In this way, presenters can know when the video that is currently being viewed live ends. “That is the only reason”, he concluded.