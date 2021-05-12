Sandra Echeverría wants to be the queen of the Mexican regional – El Sol de México

Since her debut on television nearly two decades ago in the Tv Azteca telenovela Súbete a mi moto, Sandra Echeverría has had important roles on the small screen, film and theater. Now he seeks to consolidate himself in the world of music within the Mexican regional genre.

But it’s hard to imagine that as a child, she passed her time like a bookworm hiding from everyone to avoid public speaking.

“At school they called my parents to tell them that I was not participating, that I did not want to speak in public. Well, I was one of the girls who at recess I would stay alone in the classroom and carry out my homework, write poetry or listen to ranchero. He was really a very strange being, ”says Sandra with a laugh.

However, once her family discovered her singing talent, they sought to encourage her to share her voice with the public. But for the actress, this part was the most difficult.

“It took me a lot of work to encourage myself to sing, because it was going against myself. I used to hide in the wedding baths when I saw the mariachi arrive. And my dad only told me ‘I pay you 200 pesos, but sing, please’. It was an anguish, ”he recalls.

The passion for music was his salvation. Her desire to sing led her to participate in an interscholastic talent show when she was 14 years old. “I was the youngest of all, at an age where you feel very vulnerable, criticized by everyone. And besides, I was going to sing a genre that nobody sang because everyone was going for rock, hip-hip or the Backstreet Boys. And I would suddenly come out singing La mediauelta en ranchero ”.

Surprisingly, the result was in his favor. “It was a shock when I won first place,” he still remembers with enthusiasm. “When they started giving the fifth and fourth place prizes I said ‘Oops no, I didn’t even win that.’ And suddenly they gave me the surprise of having first place ”.

That was his first step towards professionalizing himself in music. From this contest he joined the musical group Perfiles, where he was for more than six years.

Despite starting in music, Sandra Echeverría began to dedicate herself to acting at the beginning of 2000. Her work in television productions such as La Fuerza del Destino, El Clon and La Bandida; As well as I am looking for a boyfriend for my wife and More knows the devil as an old man, in cinema, they opened the way for her and consecrated her in this area, leaving music in the background.

Ten years ago he decided to return to this facet. His self-titled album leaned towards pop rock, where he included a collaboration with Marc Anthony on the song La Fuerza del Destino. And from there, the singer has taken flight to focus on this part of her career.

“It has been singing live where they leave me. For me it is important to break the stereotype that if we are actresses we do not sing well. I want people to see it and know that I have been singing since I was nine years old. It’s not something I improvised two days ago. If that had been the case, I would be singing reggaeton, which is the trend ”.

But not. Sandra Echeverría ventured into the most complicated: the Mexican regional. In 2019 he started a small promotional tour in the United States, in cities such as Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles. In Mexico, she was the opening act for the show that Bronco offered at the National Auditorium in 2019.

And now, he is preparing to make his official ranchero debut with the release of Desaparecer, the first cut of what will be his next album. “It is a song by Jaime Flores and Luis Carlos Monroy, who have composed for Alejandro Fernández and Pepe Aguilar.”

This theme, says Echeverría, has a message that makes sense with his transition to music: lose fear. “Every obstacle I have been able to overcome. And I want to pass that message to women, that they really believe they can achieve it, because when they believe it, it can come true. ”

Echeverría now participates in the Televisa show, Tu cara me suena, the first reality show where he must precisely demonstrate his vocal talent.

“I had to transform myself into different singers and it is the first time that I have mixed my acting part with the musical. I had to make different colors with my voice to look like Shakira, Paquita la del Barrio, Tesorito, Selena and several others. And that was one of the coolest things I’ve done and where people realize that I do sing ”.

Despite dedicating his time to music now, acting will not disappear completely. Although she will no longer play María Félix in the bioseries that Carmen Armendáriz would produce, because the television station “did not see much commercial future for her”, she will start filming next week for The Host, a film with Luis a Roberto Guzmán in Puerto Rico.